Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Gemini could be coming to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is seemingly planning to integrate the Google Gemini chatbot as a third-party option within its Apple Intelligence platform in a forthcoming software update.

Code discovered within iOS 18.4 beta revealed the Apple is preparing to offer “Google” and “OpenAI” (ChatGPT) as options for users within Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance

iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance

After the announcement of the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance and offers much better value for money, with a bigger screen and incredible battery life.

  • Argos
  • Was £849 at launch
  • Now just £499
View Deal

The revelation was discovered by MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris (via 9to5Mac) while delving around within the iOS 18.4 backend.

In the run up to the launch of iOS 18 it had been rumoured Apple was planning to enlist both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini as options for users to direct more advanced Siri requests. That only ended-up being ChatGPT, but in an Interview following WWDC Apple’s Craig Federighi did hint other models would be integrated.

“We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice,” he said.

“And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.”

It now seems that integration could arrive in iOS 18.4, although Apple may be in the early stages of testing and it may come at a later date. Currently, iOS 18 enables users to opt-in to using ChatGPT with Siri, Writing Tools and the new Visual Intelligence feature. If you’re not on board with OpenAI, maybe you’d be more comfortable using Gemini for this?

Welcome for ChatGPT haters

ChatGPT gives me the ick. I won’t use it. But Gemini feels a bit different. Don’t ask me why, it just does. Maybe there’s a greater comfort level with the devil one knows than the devil one doesn’t? Anyway, I presume there are others like me who’d be more inclined to rely on Gemini for GenAI queries as they do for general search on iPhone.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

How to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence

How to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
How to open ChatGPT with the iPhone’s Action Button

How to open ChatGPT with the iPhone’s Action Button

Lewis Painter 4 months ago
What is Gemini Live? Google’s new AI voice chat tool explained

What is Gemini Live? Google’s new AI voice chat tool explained

Chris Smith 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access