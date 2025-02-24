Google Gemini could be coming to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4

Apple is seemingly planning to integrate the Google Gemini chatbot as a third-party option within its Apple Intelligence platform in a forthcoming software update.

Code discovered within iOS 18.4 beta revealed the Apple is preparing to offer “Google” and “OpenAI” (ChatGPT) as options for users within Apple Intelligence.

The revelation was discovered by MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris (via 9to5Mac) while delving around within the iOS 18.4 backend.

In the run up to the launch of iOS 18 it had been rumoured Apple was planning to enlist both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini as options for users to direct more advanced Siri requests. That only ended-up being ChatGPT, but in an Interview following WWDC Apple’s Craig Federighi did hint other models would be integrated.

“We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice,” he said.

“And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.”

It now seems that integration could arrive in iOS 18.4, although Apple may be in the early stages of testing and it may come at a later date. Currently, iOS 18 enables users to opt-in to using ChatGPT with Siri, Writing Tools and the new Visual Intelligence feature. If you’re not on board with OpenAI, maybe you’d be more comfortable using Gemini for this?