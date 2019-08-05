Google Fit’s latest update has it joining the Dark Mode revolution

Google Fit is joining the long list of Google apps to get a dark mode ahead of Android Q’s full release.

The Google Fit app is adding a dark theme to the Google Fit app, but it’s also bringing improved sleep insights to the app.

You can enable the app’s dark mode by going into your settings and enabling it, all you have to do is turn the feature on in the settings. In a blog post discussing the update, Google claims it’ll be “gentler on the eyes and help save battery life”, so what’s not to love?

Related: Best Smartwatch 2019

The better sleep insights will supposedly help users to make sure they’re better rested and can make smarter lifestyle choices.

Dark mode and the improved sleep insights are in both the iOS and Android versions of the app.

iOS users are also getting caught up with a feature Android users have had for a while: Google Fit on iOS can now capture a summary of your workout along with a map of the route, whether that’s on foot or by bike. This will work for workouts tracked by the Wear OS used by Google smartwatches, the Apple Watch or any other connected apps that are linked into Google Fit.

We’re seeing dark modes in many of Google’s different apps in the run up to Android Q’s launch in the next few weeks. Android Q will bring a system level dark mode into play, and it seems like Google is getting its ducks in a row and making sure that all of their own apps conform. It’s good for anyone who has experienced the eye-scalding agony of looking at a bright white screen at 2am, something that catches me out far too often. I, for one, welcome our new dark mode overlords.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More