 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google exec ‘feels bad’ for iPhone users over iMessage RCS snub, apparently

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s ongoing efforts to turn the court of public opinion against Apple’s persistence with its proprietary iMessage tech now includes expressing sympathy for iPhone users lumbered with an app most of them love.

Hiroshi Lockheimer said he feels bad for iPhone users because Apple refuses to embrace the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol used by the Android stock Messages app.

As a result, traditional texting between iPhone and Android users remains a messy experience with blue and green bubbles as well as the absence of proper reactions and read receipts.

iPhone 14 with 50GB/month

iPhone 14 with 50GB/month

The iPhone 14 is finally affordable thanks to this low cost contract that still throws in a whopping 50GB of data each month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £79 upfront
  • Only £33.99/month
View Deal

Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems, believes iPhone users are now dealing with degraded features and security when texting with Android users because of the pitfalls of traditional SMS, which uses the same cellular infrastructure as phone calls.

Videos and images shared between iPhone and Android users look terrible and Google sees the solution as Apple dropping iMessage and embracing RCS. Apple knows that users love iMessage and probably enjoy the fact that Android users don’t have it, some of the time. Lockheimer, speaking to 9to5Google, reckons its time for Apple to cave.

“Since you mentioned Apple, I’ll just mention, they talk about how privacy is a human right and how important that is to them. I feel like, “look here’s a technology that’s available now…” Now I just feel bad for the iPhone users who are going to experience the degraded features, it would be great if they could bring that to them,” Lockheimer told the site.

“And better security for them as well. You know Android users are fine, they’re texting each other with total security and all that stuff, and now it’s kind of bizarre because now when they interact with iPhone’s we’re going to have to deal with a degraded security experience.”

Do you want Apple to cave in and embrace RCS for the good of messaging harmony? Or are you an iPhone user who gets a kick out of having a way better messaging app than your Android pals? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 months ago
iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.