That Google event at GDC next week? It’s definitely about game streaming

Google has once again teased the impending arrival of its video game streaming service. Ahead of its anticipated keynote at the Games Developers Conference next week, Google has launched a website for its Gather Round event.

The teaser site encourages interested parties “discover a new way to play” and to sign up for updates from Google about gaming news and offers. It now appears certain the company will launch the consumer-ready version of its Project Stream cloud gaming platform during the presentation on March 19, which takes place at 6pm UK time.

Last year the company ran beta tests, which enabled a limited number of participants to play Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey through the Chrome browser. It seems the end goal will be to enable AAA gaming of multiple varieties through the web browser, with all the heavy lifting done on cloud servers.

The tests brought the game to any laptop or desktop PC and with stable, no-lag streaming at 1080p/60fps, provided there’s a minimum internet connection of 25Mbps.

In announcing the project last year, Google said the video game streaming frontier is far more demanding than video and Project Stream is attempting to solve some of the biggest challenges.

“The technology and creativity behind these AAA video games is extraordinary—from incredible detail and life-like movement of the characters’ skin, clothing, and hair, to the massive scale of the world in which the game unfolds, down to every last blade of grass,” wrote product manager Catherine Hsiao.

“Every pixel is powered by an array of real-time rendering technology, artistry, visual effects, animation, simulation, physics and dynamics. We’re inspired by the game creators who spend years crafting these amazing worlds, adventures and experiences, and we’re building technology that we hope will support and empower that creativity.”

