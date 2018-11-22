Some Pixel users can now tap into the unnerving power of Duplex

Google has started expanding the availability of Duplex to Pixel users, which means Google Assistant can now make restaurant reservations for them.

Duplex was first unveiled at Google I/O earlier this year, and it sounds unnervingly human. In a demo at the time (which you can view below − just skip to the 35-minute mark), Google showed how it can be used to book haircuts. Impressive, but also extremely creepy.

According to VentureBeat, the feature is now rolling out to a “small group” of Google Pixel users based in “select cities”, which are believed to be New York, Atlanta, Phoenix and San Francisco.

“We’re currently ramping up the ability to book restaurant reservations through the Google Assistant over the phone using Duplex technology,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“To help deliver a good experience to Pixel users and to businesses, we’re starting with a slow rollout … and will expand to more Pixel users as we continue to ramp up.”

Duplex can currently only be used to make restaurant reservations, but importantly it can now call restaurants that Google hasn’t actually partnered with. That’s a big step forward.

If you happen to be one of the lucky ones, you can start a Duplex call by saying “Hey Google, make a restaurant reservation”, or “Hey Google, reserve a table”.

From there, you’ll be able to zone in on a particular venue by filtering by area or cuisine type, or simply by picking a particular restaurant.

After that, it’s time to declare the size of your party (no more than 10), confirm a date and time, and supply a phone number for your booking. The default option will be your own mobile number, but you can choose another if you so wish.

Once you’ve confirmed all of the above details, you can sit back and let Duplex do its thing.

Cool or creepy? Which side of the Duplex debate do you stand on?