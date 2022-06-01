Google Duo and Meet are merging – here’s what that means for users

Google’s company history is littered with a confusing overlap of services, especially when it comes to music, messaging, and social media.

However, the company is looking to ease some of the fragmentation today with news its two video calling services, Duo and Meet, are to be combined under the Meet banner.

Google says it’ll become a single platform over the next few weeks with Meet features added to the current Duo app. Once that’s complete Duo will be renamed Meet and Meet will become Meet Original and eventually phased out. You still with us?

While Meet is largely used for corporate/office communications, Duo is considered more of a consumer app, with features like doodles, masks, effects, as well as the ability to add up to 32 users to calls. Those features will remain in place, as will previous messages, contacts and calls made/received.

Features being added include the ability to customise virtual backgrounds, schedule meetings, in-meeting chat, live sharing of content, real-time subtitles and integration with Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Assistant.

“In the coming weeks, we’re adding all the Google Meet features to the Duo app, so users can easily schedule a video meeting at a time that works for everyone or continue using video calling to instantly connect with a person or group,” Google says in a blog post on Wednesday.

“As part of our continued investment in helping people stay connected, and to adapt to evolving users needs, we’re upgrading the Duo experience to include all Google Meet features. This integrated experience will provide users with a single solution service for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives.”