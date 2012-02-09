Google Drive Set To Rival Dropbox

When we first heard that Google Drive was going to be launched, we obviously thought that Google was getting ready to launch a Sat Nav type app for its Android platform to rival the likes of Nokia Drive.

However the ‘Drive’ in question has more to do with hard drives, in that Google Drive is a storage service which will let you store you photos, music, films and documents in the cloud and access them from your PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

According to sources “familiar with the matter” who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, Google is ready to launch the service which will let users access their content from any Internet-connected device and make it easy to share files with others.

Like Dropbox, it is expected that Google Drive will be free to most consumers and businesses but once a certain limit is reached, a fee will be charged to storage a large amount of content on Google’s servers – though sources said it would be less than Dropbox’s charges.

Google Drive will allow files which are too large to email to be shared easily, by first uploading say a video file to the service and then emailing a link to the person you want to share it with.

The service would allow for automatic synchronisation of files across your Android phones, smartphones, as well as with the Chrome browser and Chrome OS. It would see any photos or video shot on an Android phone automatically uploaded to Google Drive, much the same way iCloud operates.

Google is fairly late to the online storage party with Dropbox launching four years ago while many other manufacturers including Apple (iCloud), Microsoft (SkyDrive) and Acer (AcerCloud) offering their own cloud storage options.

The cloud storage business is a growing market with $830 million spent on such file and back-up storage services in 2011 with that figures expected to grow by almost 50 per cent in 2012.

Source: Wall Street Journal