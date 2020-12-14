Google Drive outage hit you? OneDrive, iCloud, Box and DropBox may be worth a shout

Google services are down, and if you’re one of the sea of people that generally uses Google Drive and G Docs, that’s a bit of an issue.

But before you give up the ghost, fear not as there are a number of free alternatives you can quickly and easily use while we wait for Google services to come back to life.

Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive is Microsoft’s version of Google Drive and the closest like for like replacement you’ll find. As long as you have a Microsoft account you’ll get access to limited free storage and use of web app versions of Microsoft’s Office suite. This include web versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Apple iCloud

If you’re on a MacBook, iPad or iPhone then Apple iCloud is a solid option. What’s more, since you’ll already be signed into your Apple Account, you’ll have instant access to its cloud storage and suite of productivity apps.

Dropbox

If you don’t fancy using either of these Dropbox remains a quick and easy to use cloud storage service. It also has solid app support offering a suite of cloud apps for everything from basic document editing, to Zoom video call integration.

Box

Box is another solid alternative, though it has more of a business focus. Like Drive and Dropbox it offers free cloud storage and basic office web apps.

These are our quick fire suggestions of some of the best alternatives to Google Drive. Be warned however, if you plan to use them for anything other than personal use, the free versions are generally consumer products that don’t have the security features of their business versions. As such you should be careful what information and files you save them to.

Google services went down around 12.00 in the UK today. The reason for the outage is unknown, but it affects numerous Google services including Drive, Docs and YouTube. The popular mobile game Pokémon Go is also suffering an outage.