Deal: Strap on a Google Daydream View VR Headset for just £39

One of the most appealing VR deals we’ve seen so far in 2019 sees the stylish Google Daydream View VR Headset price dropping to just £39 through BT.

That represents a massive saving of £60 on the official Google Play Store price.

Mobile VR might not quite have taken off in the way that many expected, but it remains a fascinating experience with the right apps. It’s also the most accessible way to try virtual reality out, with full-fat VR experiences like the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift remaining prohibitively expensive for most people.

As far as mobile VR headsets go, Google’s second generation Daydream View remains one of the very best more than a year on from its release. It’s a familiar, snug-fitting headset that acts to hold your smartphone just in front of your eyes. It’s what that QHD display on your snazzy Android flagship phone was built for.

One of the best things about the Google Daydream View is the bundled controller, which pairs via Bluetooth and is used for everything from navigating the menus to controlling in-game characters.

Google didn’t tinker with its original mobile VR headset (which launched in 2016) too much. You get a tougher form of fabric, an extra head strap for greater stability, and improved ventilation so your phone doesn’t go into meltdown mere inches from your eyeballs. Which is a reassuring touch, we’re sure you’ll agree.

“It’s a comfortable headset that looks good and has a developing library of content,” we concluded in our 7 out of 10 review. “It also has a great remote that makes playing games and navigation easy.”

If you’re at all curious about VR and you own a reasonably high-end Android phone, it’s well worth hitting BT up for a cheap Google Daydream View headset while they’re still in stock.

