Google confirms October 4 Pixel event – here’s what to expect

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has alerted the media to a Pixel hardware event on October 4, where it is almost certain to debut the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphones.

Following Apple’s announcement of a presumed iPhone 15 event on September 12 on Tuesday, Google has set out its stall for around three weeks later.

Effectively, the company is saying ‘before you hit pre-order on that new iPhone, hang fire for the Pixel response’.

“You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices,” the company told media outlets ahead of the New York event at 10:00am local time (3pm UK time) on October 4.

While quite a lot is already known about about the new Pixel phones, including leaks from Google today, Google usually has a host of interesting camera and software-based tools to showcase alongside its new handsets, so we look forward to seeing how the Pixel 8 range’s functionality improves upon the Pixel 7 generation.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models are pretty much a given, considering the historical precedent, but Google may also debut a second-generation Pixel Watch to join the smartphones during the Made by Google hardware event.

The first version of the Wear OS device wasn’t quite worth the years-long wait for Google to announce a homemade Apple Watch alternative, so perhaps the Pixel Watch 2 will live up to the billing. It’s possible there’ll be new Pixel Buds, new Pixelbook laptops and potentially new charging accessories.

It’s also possible Google will choose to debut devices from its other hardware portfolios, but given the Pixel themed nature of the event, we’ll set our expectations low for that.

We’ll be covering the Pixel event as it happens.

