Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google confirms lengthy wait for Android 15

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has let slip that its next major OS update, Android 15, won’t be arriving until October.

We recently reported on claims that Android 15 was still some way away from being ready, and was set to roll out in its traditional October launch window. Now Google itself appears to have confirmed this.

As Android Authority points out, the company has quietly updated the release notes for its Android Beta Exit update, advising those waiting for the Android 15 stable update to “ignore this OTA until Android 15 is available in October”.

While it’s not exactly a direct comment from Google admitting that its next OS has been delayed, it still stands as a form of confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. All of which is just a little awkward for Google.

We could very well have put a more positive spin on this story, to the tune of ‘Google confirms Android 15 on track for October’. After all, Android always launches around this time, with last year’s Android 14 landing on October 4, the same day that Google announced the Pixel 8.

But that’s precisely the problem here. Google announced the Pixel 9 on August 22, just shay of two months early. Some of the phones have been on the market for the best part of a week now, yet all have shipped with last year’s Android 14 on board.

In truth, our reviewer wasn’t too bothered about this delay. In our 4.5-star review for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we called the phone “one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time”, and the Android 15 delay didn’t receive anything more than a brief mention.

The Pixel 9 series brings a sharpened up design, some helpful new AI tools, excellent cameras, and brilliant displays. What’s more, with seven years of updates guaranteed, there’s more than enough time to receive Android 15 and a number of other Google OS versions after that.

You might like…

Arc Search is coming to Android to wean you off Chrome

Arc Search is coming to Android to wean you off Chrome

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Pixel owners face long Android 15 wait – report

Pixel owners face long Android 15 wait – report

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Pixel 9 Adaptive Touch sounds perfect when you don’t have a towel

Pixel 9 Adaptive Touch sounds perfect when you don’t have a towel

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Apple comfirms September 9 launch event with ‘It’s Glowtime’ invite

Apple comfirms September 9 launch event with ‘It’s Glowtime’ invite

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Apple robot would solve ‘first world problems’ new report claims

Apple robot would solve ‘first world problems’ new report claims

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
iPhone 16 and new Apple Watch, AirPods tipped for September 10

iPhone 16 and new Apple Watch, AirPods tipped for September 10

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words