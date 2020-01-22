Google Collections makes it even easier to revisit your best searches

Unless you’re organised with your bookmarks and folders, rediscovering your best web finds – like that perfect Rogan Josh recipe or an item of clothing you’d like to add to your wardrobe – can be tricky to say the least.

Now Google is making it even easier to get back to that content without digging through your search history. The web giant has announced some improvements to its Collections app, which will group together similar pages you’ve uncovered through Google Search.

So, you might see suggested collections for things like cooking, shopping and hobbies. You can give collections their own name, (e.g. Dinner Party), while the AI-based tool will give you the opportunity to discover similar items from the web.

In a post on its official blog, Google’s Mona Vajolahi, a project manager for Search, wrote: “Once you have a collection, Google can help you make better, faster decisions by showing you what you might want to check out next. Based on what you’ve saved, you’ll see related websites, images, products, and even related searches so you can explore new aspects of a topic. You’ll find these by clicking on the “Find More” button within a collection.”

Naturally, given it’s Google, there’s a collaboration feature that will enable users to work on collections together. So, if you’re having a dinner party and want to share all of the potential recipes.

Vajolahi added: “When sharing a collection, you’ll have the option to let others view it or to let others make changes. And you can always make it private again if you don’t want to share it anymore.”

The changes come to the Google App for Android and Google.com on the web. Google says the related content and collaborations features are now available worldwide, however, the suggested collections features are US-only for now. Have you tried the improved Collections yet? Share your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …