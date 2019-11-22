Google Cloud Print will be killed off at the end of 2020

Google has revealed its Cloud Print service, which has in fact never made it out of beta, will be phased out by the end of next year.

The service, which was designed to make it easier to print documents via the Chrome browser, will cease to operate on December 31 2020.

The idea behind Cloud Print was to take the stress out of printing documents regardless of whether you were using a wired or wireless printer. All you needed to do was upload the document to a Cloud Print folder within the Chrome browser and you could print, even if you were using an old printer.

A number of printer manufacturers had adopted the standard and it had become especially useful to Chrome OS users, but now it’s on the way out.

Related: Best printers 2019

In a newly-published support document, the company advised Cloud Print users to begin seeking an alternate solution, regardless of the operating system in use.

The firm wrote: “Cloud Print, Google’s cloud-based printing solution that has been in beta since 2010, will no longer be supported as of December 31, 2020. Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will no longer be able to print using Google Cloud Print. We recommend that over the next year, you identify an alternative solution and execute a migration strategy.”

Thankfully, Google has said it will add new features to the Chrome OS – on which Chromebooks laptops and some tablets operate – to replace the need for Cloud Print before it becomes obsolete.

Those new features will include:

Support for external CUPS print servers, including authentication

Policy to configure connections to external CUPS print servers

APIs for third-parties to access print job metadata, submit print jobs and printer management capabilities

Will you miss Google Cloud Print if a suitable alternative doesn’t arrive next year? Drop us a line with your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …