Google clears up confusion over Pixel Watch wireless charging

Google has cleared up the confusion over just how the Pixel Watch can be charged. And it turns out that the official charger is the only way to go.

The Pixel Watch cannot be charged using other Qi-based wireless pads, neither can they benefit from reverse charging via a companion Pixel phone or other Android phones that support the feature.

That’s despite early hands-on tests with the Pixel Watch showing both reverse charging and Qi chargers had been shown to successfully replenish the Wear OS smartwatch.

In a statement to 9to5Google today, Google offered clarity. The company said that although users may enjoy some success with alternate options, the official charger is the only way to go if you want a strong and consistent charging experience.

“Qi charging is not supported on the Google Pixel Watch,” the company said in the statement. “There may be some charging configurations where reverse wireless or Qi charging appears to work.

The company added: “This will be very device and charger specific and is not guaranteed to provide a consistent, steady or strong charge. Note that in some cases, this could cause the device to discharge while on charger. Pixel Watch only supports charging with the inbox charger provided.”

Google finally fully revealed the Pixel Watch – a device that has been rumoured for as long as there have been Pixel phones – on October 6, alongside the Pixel 7.

An attractive device that’d be suitable for wear in a number of environments, it has a 41mm circular AMOLED display that can reach 100 nits of brightness. It’s customisable with a number of straps and bands, as well as four case colours. It’s powered by a Exynos 9110 SoC alongside a Cortex M22 co-processor and runs the Wear OS 3.5 developed in collaboration with Samsung and Google’s Fitbit brand.