Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Circle to Search could become a gamer’s best friend

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s Circle to Search has so far proved an amazing asset for things like spying an outfit on your favourite influencer, drawing a circle around an item and making it part of your wardrobe.

However, pretty soon that Google Lens-powered functionality could be extended to helping you beat that stubborn video game boss destroying your life.

Hollyland Lark M2 mics are now even cheaper

Hollyland Lark M2 mics are now even cheaper

Our favourite affordable wireless mics are 35% off. Upgrade your content with the Hollyland Lark M2 set

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • Now £84.99
View Deal

According to an APK teardown of the Google app v16.0.7, the company is working on a “Get Game Help” feature for Circle to Search, that would take a screenshot of what you’re currently battling to defeat and then run a search for help.

Android Authority who tore down the software said Google was able to recognise the game on the screen and then yield results from YouTube clips and Reddit – which is where gamers might usually go for help when they’re struggling to level up.

The potential difference between this functionality and a standard Google search might be the ability to recognise the precise context of where you are in the game and where you’re stuck.

The site said the app is very much a work in progress and sometimes the search requires further refinement, but it’s likely Google is still getting all of its ducks in a row before launching this feature.

Circle to Search has proved to be a useful AI-based addition to Google’s offerings, having launched in early 2024. The tool allows users to simply draw a circle around almost anything that appears on the screen and, with perfect context, ask a question about that item.

The example Google likes to use is a Korean corn dog. You might want to ask “why are these so popular?” and you’ll receive a full run down on the magic of this sweet, spicy and savoury snack and why stores selling them are popping up all over the place.

You might like…

Circle to Search coming to more phones, adds Translate feature

Circle to Search coming to more phones, adds Translate feature

Chris Smith 10 months ago
How To Circle to Search on Android

How To Circle to Search on Android

Jessica Gorringe 11 months ago
What is Circle to Search? Brand new Google Search tool revealed

What is Circle to Search? Brand new Google Search tool revealed

Chris Smith 12 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access