Google Circle to Search could become a gamer’s best friend

Google’s Circle to Search has so far proved an amazing asset for things like spying an outfit on your favourite influencer, drawing a circle around an item and making it part of your wardrobe.

However, pretty soon that Google Lens-powered functionality could be extended to helping you beat that stubborn video game boss destroying your life.

Hollyland Lark M2 mics are now even cheaper Our favourite affordable wireless mics are 35% off. Upgrade your content with the Hollyland Lark M2 set Amazon

Was £129.99

Now £84.99 View Deal

According to an APK teardown of the Google app v16.0.7, the company is working on a “Get Game Help” feature for Circle to Search, that would take a screenshot of what you’re currently battling to defeat and then run a search for help.

Android Authority who tore down the software said Google was able to recognise the game on the screen and then yield results from YouTube clips and Reddit – which is where gamers might usually go for help when they’re struggling to level up.

The potential difference between this functionality and a standard Google search might be the ability to recognise the precise context of where you are in the game and where you’re stuck.

The site said the app is very much a work in progress and sometimes the search requires further refinement, but it’s likely Google is still getting all of its ducks in a row before launching this feature.

Circle to Search has proved to be a useful AI-based addition to Google’s offerings, having launched in early 2024. The tool allows users to simply draw a circle around almost anything that appears on the screen and, with perfect context, ask a question about that item.

The example Google likes to use is a Korean corn dog. You might want to ask “why are these so popular?” and you’ll receive a full run down on the magic of this sweet, spicy and savoury snack and why stores selling them are popping up all over the place.