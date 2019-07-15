Google Chromecast: Unbelievable deal slashes price down to just £16

It’s not only Amazon and its Prime Day sales offering products at a significant discount, but other retailers like Argos are also getting in on the action too. For instance, you can grab the excellent Google Chromecast for just £16 – a 20% saving.

Google Chromecast is one of the easiest ways to add some extra smarts to your old television set. Simply plug this little hockey puck sized dongle into an HDMI port on your TV, connect it to the internet via the phone app and you’re set.

Google Chromecast for £16 - Save 20% at Argos right now

Chromecast works with both iPhones and Android phones (along with the Chrome browser) and is supported by loads of the biggest streaming apps around. Want to watch the new series of Stranger Things on your TV? Simply cast it directly from the Netflix app. It works with YouTube too, as well as Now TV and Prime Video (coming soon).

There’s no remote with the Chromecast, instead everything is controlled by the individual apps on your phone or tablet which makes things even easier.

While we haven’t reviewed this third-gen model, we scored the slightly older but very similar second-gen model 4/5 in our review. Our reviewer said: “Either way, this remains one of the best value-for-money streamers on the market, offering functionality traditionally seen on entertainment boxes that are close to twice, if not three times its price. I’d also recommend any iOS user on a budget to check this out before shelling out for an Apple TV as well.”

We finished our review by saying: “The Chromecast is one of the best-value streaming sticks on the market, even if it doesn’t feel terribly original.”

