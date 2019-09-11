Google Chrome update simplifies sharing pages to your other devices

Apple’s walled garden isn’t the most popular thing in the world, but it can be damn convenient at times.

For example, if you’re using a Mac or iPhone or iPad it’s easy to send a webpage to the Safari browser on another device via AirDrop. If you’re logged in via your Apple ID, open tabs are always accessible on other devices, while using Safari.

Now Google is hoping to close the gap by making it much easier to send open webpages from the Google Chrome browser to other devices. The update in Chrome 77, now available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, now includes the ability to send a webpage to another device.

All users need to do is right click/long touch on a link to access a brand new context menu. From there, just choose the Send Web Page option, which serves up all of the devices linked to your Google account. Pick the device of your choice and you’re good to go. That page will then open on the selected device.

Related: Best VPN 2019

This feature will be handy if you’re hoping to transfer a page from your phone or tablet to your laptop or desktop PC, or vice versa. We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out this was already possible within Google Chrome, but this does make it less necessary to piddle about within the share menu. That has to be a bonus, right?

For some users, this feature has been available in Chrome 76, but it should reach all users upgrading to Chrome 77 in the next few days.

Have you downloaded Chrome 77 yet? Is the new share website feature working as advertised? Is Google Chrome still the browser to beat in your eyes? Or are Safari and Firefox your leading the way? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …