This simple Chrome hack could change the way you use the internet

Web tabs long relieved us from the misery of having half a dozen windows browser windows sitting in the status bar. However, sometimes the sheer number of open tabs can hit productivity and slow down your PC or Mac.

A free and simple extension for the Google Chrome browser is looking to relieve those issues, by converting all of your tabs into a list that looks a little like a ‘favourites’ tab.

The One Tab extension enables users to condense all of those unused open tabs into one list, that can be restored all at once, or individually when needed. This will reduce the faff of having to find the correct URL again.

The extension has nearly 2 million users and a star rating in excess of 4.5 stars out of 5. The developers promise up to 95% of memory reduction because of the number of tabs closed down, which will help ensure your computer can run more efficiently (via BGR).

“Depending on how many scripts are running inside your tabs, moving them to OneTab can also speed up your computer by reducing the CPU load,” the folks behind the extension write. “We have also had reports that this also contributes to your computer resuming from sleep more quickly.”

The devs says the app is free because the makers developed the extension for their own sanity. The makers say information in your tabs is never disclosed to the developers.

It writes: “The only exception to this is if you intentionally click on our ‘share as a web page’ feature that allows you to upload your list of tabs into a web page in order to share them with others. Tabs are never shared unless you specifically use the ‘share as a web page’ button.”

Have you used One Tab and experienced the advertised benefit? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.