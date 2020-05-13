Google Chrome ‘tab groups’ will change how we browse the web

Sometimes, when it comes to web browsing, work can intersect with play. Suddenly the combined interests are flooding your laptop display with too many tabs to count.

Google Chrome is hoping to add a little organisation to the chaos, by helping users keep tabs on their tabs, so to speak.

A new update will enable users to group web tabs under separate headings which can be named, colour coded and added-to. It feels like a feature we probably should have had all along and it’s now available in Chrome beta. Check out the functionality in the animation below:

Google says it has been testing tab groups for months now and has experienced people using the tabs in different ways. It’s even possible to use emojis for the group names. Some are segmenting tabs to showcase “upcoming”, “having started” and “in progress” tasks when working within apps like Google Docs, for example. Some are labelling tasks “ASAP” in order to represent priority.

In a post on the Google Blog, Chrome’s UX Engineer Edward Jung says: “Now, with a simple right click, you can group your tabs together and label them with a custom name and color. Once the tabs are grouped together, you can move and reorder them on the tab strip.

“We’ve been testing out tab groups for several months now (as have some of you), and we’re finding new ways to stay organized. Through our own usage and early user research, we’ve found that some people like to group their Chrome tabs by topic. For instance, it helps if you’re working on several projects, or looking through multiple shopping and review sites.”

We can see a multitude of ways this feature will be highly useful to Chrome users and can’t wait to see it rolled out to the main version of Google Chrome.

