Google Chrome is adding support for Nintendo Switch controllers – here’s why

Google is bringing support for Nintendo Switch controllers to the Google Chrome browser, it has emerged.

Ahead of the company’s big announcement at the Games Developers Conference (GDC) next week, Chrome is gaining native support for the hybrid console’s popular accessories.

A new commit spotted within the source code for Google’s Chromium Gerrit page (via 9to5Google) promises to “Improve support for Nintendo Switch gamepads.”

That will include native support the Joy-Con controllers via a Bluetooth connection, as well as native support for charging the Joy-Con Charging Grip via USB.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2019

Google is also improving support for the Switch Pro controller via Bluetooth and USB, beyond the experimental support for the Linux version of the browser. What this means is game developers will be able to count on the support of the Switch controllers when making their games, without having to undertake additional development.

It appears, from this commit, that Google is working up a wide range of support for first party controllers as its GDC presentation approaches. During the conference, it’s expected the company will debut the Project Stream cloud gaming platform, which will enable gamers to play AAA titles through the Chrome browser.

Last year the company ran beta tests, which enabled a limited number of participants to play Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey through the Chrome browser. It seems the end goal will be to enable AAA gaming of multiple varieties through the web browser, with all the heavy lifting done on cloud servers.

The tests brought the game to any laptop or desktop PC and with stable, no-lag streaming at 1080p/60fps, provided there’s a minimum internet connection of 25Mbps.

Do you think Google can change the face of video games by bringing a cloud-based streaming platform to the Chrome browser? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.