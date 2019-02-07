Google Chrome is finally turning to the dark side on Mac and Windows

Google is preparing to launch a dark mode for the macOS and Windows 10 versions of its Chrome web browser.

According to a 9to5Google report, the dark mode is currently in testing within the Canary developer builds of the browser. The report says the dark mode, currently being tracked within the dev builds, now respects the system-wide dark modes on both platforms.

So, if you enable the dark mode as a preference on operating system level, you won’t be blinded every time you open the Google Chrome browser. The new feature has been spied by Reddit and Twitter users who’re rocking the Chrome v.74 browser within the Canary channel.

Videos posted online show that, if the setting is changed at system level while Chrome is open, the open web window will switch to dark mode automatically. Pretty cool, huh?

This doesn’t mean that all websites will start appearing in dark mode, but the omnibox and the rest of the settings within Chrome will showcase the darker appearance. The dark mode will rollout to the stable channel in April, according to the report.

Google has gradually been working on updating its apps to support the retina-friendly dark modes, with the forthcoming Android Q operating system believed to be offering it across the platform.

