Google Chrome takes stand against data-gobbling, battery-slaying ads

Advertising makes the internet go around, but there are times when they can bring it to an absolute standstill, gobble up your data and take a massive toll on your device’s battery life.

Google says no more. It has identified a fraction of displayed within its Google Chrome browser are consuming far too much data and having an adverse affect on the life-force of the smartphone or laptop in question.

As such, from August the company is expanding its Better Ads Standards policy to clamp down on advertisements that disproportionally consume resources without the user knowing about it.

The company says cryptocurrency mining apps are among the main culprits because they’re poorly designed and are constantly accessing networks. Google outlined the plan to combat these bad ads in a blog post on Thursday.

Here’s the plan, directly from the Chromium blog: “In order to save our users’ batteries and data plans, and provide them with a good experience on the web, Chrome will limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad. When an ad reaches its limit, the ad’s frame will navigate to an error page, informing the user that the ad has used too many resources.”

Google says 0.3% of ads exceed a new threshold of exceeding a 4MB of network data, or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30 second period. Amazingly, these ads account to “27% of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.”

The company plans to roll out the change to the stable version of Chrome by August, which it says will give developers the opportunity to get their acts together.

Google, despite relying massively on online ads for its gigantic online empire is doing a little better when it comes to policing them and their effect on the web as a whole. This is another example.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …