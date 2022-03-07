 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Chrome 99 speed test thrashes Safari in Apple’s own back yard

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest version of the Google Chrome browser for macOS computers is faster than the stock Safari app, according to Apple’s own benchmarking tool.

Chrome 99, which was released last week, has reached the highest ever score for ‘web app responsiveness’ after being put through its paces by the Speedometer created by Apple’s own WebKit team.

In a post on the Chromium blog, Google says that Chrome 99 on Mac has “achieved the highest score to date of any browser – 300 – in Apple’s Speedometer.” That’s compared to the score of 277 achieved by Safari on macOS.

“We know that benchmarks are just one of many ways of measuring the speed of a browser,” Google says. “We want to ensure that you feel that Chrome is getting faster and more reliable in the real world, so we’ll continue to invest in innovative features that push the performance of Chrome.”

Part of the speed boost is due to Google enabling a build optimisation technique called ThinLTO over the last year. Google says this technique “inlines speed-critical parts of the code base, even when they open multiple files or library.”

Overall, Google says this has resulted in an “across the board” speed improvement that sees Chrome 99 outpace Safari by 7%. When it comes to graphics performance, Google says Chrome is 15% faster than Safari.

Startlingly, Google says “since launching Chrome on M1-based Macs in late 2020, Chrome is now 43% faster than it was just 17 months ago!”

Whether web users will notice this speed boost when comparing the two browsers is unclear. If you have a decent Wi-Fi connection, pages will load extremely quickly regardless of what browser you’re using. It’s difficult to imagine noticing whether something is 7% faster when pages take around a second to load anyway.

However, as Google says, it plans to keep pushing ahead with these marginal gains and is proud to tell us about them.

You might like…

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Alastair Stevenson 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.