Android users might get an overdue Google Calendar feature

A recent bit of snooping from the phone fiddlers at XDA Developers revealed that a much-needed integration feature could be coming to Google Calendar and Tasks.

While conducting a thorough APK tear-down on the new version of Google Calendar, XDA came across strings of code that suggested new task features were being tested by the company. According to that handful of code, these new features would replicate the basic Tasks functionality – allowing you to punch in your to-do list via the calendar, schedule recurring jobs, and write a description for each chore.

XDA actually managed to enable this new integration functionality on a mobile, after which a button appeared in the calendar page allowing the user to add a new task.

Playing around with the feature, the user was able to change up the colour and notification sound to differentiate Tasks from other bog standard calendar reminders. Crucially, they also found that you don’t need the dedicated Tasks app on your phone to access the handy functionality, so you won’t need to download anything to input a chore.

Like other notifications, the new Tasks pop-ups can be handily dismissed by clicking on the ‘done’ button and you can turn them on or off as you please.

Although it’s not yet confirmed as a definite feature in the next Google Calendar update, it would certainly be a welcome little addition for Google users. At the moment, there’s little crossover between Tasks and Calendar, which means that you can’t see if a scheduled meeting and a future task are going to clash.

The fact that the code is easily spotted – and can be manually enabled to boot – suggests that we might see the new feature sooner rather than later.

