Google may be plotting a mid-range Pixel phone, new leak suggests

The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL have only just come out, but rumours surrounding Google’s next generation of smartphones have already popped up on the web. Here we go again…

Android Police has spotted a pair of profiles in latest build of Google’s ARCore APK, which may or may not reveal the codenames of Google’s next phones: Bonito and Sargo. Fishy fishy.

Bonito is a codename we’ve come across before.

Earlier this year, reliable tipster Roland Quandt claimed that Google was working on a mid-range mobile device that would be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor − a chip that can also be found inside the Oppo RX17 Pro and Nokia X7 − and come out in the first half of 2019.

There’s a chance this device is a tablet and not a smartphone at all, but we’re optimists (who are getting slightly carried away with the thought of an affordable handset with Pixel 3-level photography capabilities − a device we’re unlikely to see anytime soon).

Sargo, meanwhile, is a codename that’s completely new to us. The Google Pixel 4, perhaps? It’s far too early to tell.

As noted above, Google only launched its latest handsets in October, so there’s very little to go on in terms of what the company has got planned for the future.

However, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaked − in full, on several occasions − well ahead of the Made by Google launch event, and it will hopefully be just a matter of time before we get our hands on something concrete regarding the Pixel 4.

Elsewhere on the web, Concept Creator has published a rather snazzy video showing off a Pixel 4 concept that features a notchless edge-to-edge display and dual rear cameras.

Have you purchased a Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL? What are your early impressions? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.