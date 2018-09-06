Something strange is going on with Google Assistant’s voices

Some Google Assistant users have been having trouble with the digital helper, which appears to have started randomly switching between accents, and the male and female voice options.

The issue is currently being discussed on the Google Home Help Forum (via PiunikaWeb), and the search giant says it has started looking into the bug.

According to affected users, Google Assistant has started ignoring their voice preferences for no apparent reason.

The majority of users involved in the forum discussion say that it keeps responding to their requests and commands in an American accent, when they’ve specifically picked either the Australian or the British flavour of Google Assistant.

However, sometimes it switches between accents. It reportedly keeps switching between the female and male voice options too.

“Yesterday all assistant voices changed to US english, instead of Australian english as I had set up,” reads one complaint from a user called Chris Hickok. “Nothing I do in the settings of any device returns the pleasant Australian assistant I prefer.”

Another forum post, from a user called Luke Sellwood, reads: “I am in the same situation. I live in the UK just got home from holiday and all my assistants are speaking [in an American accent] despite the language setting being set to English UK. I have tried changing to American and back to English again but nothing changes.

“It continues: “If I ask my location the voice replies in [a British accent]. But if I ask anything else it is an American female voice that respond.”

It’s not the most serious issue in the world, but it’s still a bug − and users aren’t best pleased about it. Fortunately, a fix could be just around the corner.

“Thank you for sharing feedback regarding this issue, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a Google employee, called Rachel C, has posted to the forum.

“The team is aware of this problem and currently investigating a stable solution. Please feel free to continue updating this thread with any additional information.”

Have you been having trouble with Google Assistant? Share your experiences with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.