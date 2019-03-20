Google Assistant joins Alexa on Optoma’s smart 4K projectors

Optoma’s range of smart 4K projectors are about to get even smarter, with the announcement that Google Assistant is set to be added to the UHL55, UHD51A, UHD51ALve and the forthcoming short-throw UHZ65UST.

All the above projectors are compatible with IFTTT (If This Then That). IFTTT is a free web-based service that allows the user to create simple chains of conditional statements called Applets. Applets can be used to trigger events, such as having the projector to turn off when you leave the house or instantly dimming the lights when a projector is switched on. You will need smart-enabled devices in your home for this to happen.

Kishan Mistry, Product Manager at Optoma, said: “Consumers are increasingly integrating voice assistants into their daily routines, as well as expecting the convenience of smart home integration with their devices and electronics, so it was important for us to align our new home cinema projectors with these growing consumer needs.”

These projectors work with Google Assistant via a Google home device or Android smartphone, as Optoma makes a bid to be part of the smart interconnected home. With Google Assistant you’ll also be able to turn the projector on or off: switch inputs or alter the sound output. You can also control the built-in media player as well as the various display modes, HDR implementation and PureMotion options.

Before you get started you must connect the projector to a Wi-Fi network and register it within the Optoma MyDevices Account to pair the device with Google Assistant. If you get stuck, there’s a dedicated set-up guide for Alexa and Google Assistant on the Optoma site.

The Google Assistant features are currently only available on selected Optoma projectors in the US and the UK.

