Google ARCore: Is it finally available on your phone?

Google has introduced its augmented reality app to a bucketload of recent Android phones. Check here to see if your phone is one of those on the list.
ARCore enables a variety of augmented reality features, including 3D models in your camera and AR navigation in Google Maps, so it’s a useful tool to have. The latest phones to receive the ARCore update include the following:
- Sony Xperia 1
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Asus Zenfone 6
- Samsung Galaxy A40
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A80
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S5e tablet will also be able to access the app. The full list of devices that support ARCore can be found on the Google Developers website.
The new range of phones that can access ARCore includes some of our recent favourites, so you’ll be in for a treat when you use them.
We praised the Sony Xperia 1 for its high-resolution screen, unusual 21:9 aspect ratio design, and a much-improved camera (although it still isn’t quite up to the very highest standards in the industry). However, bear in mind that it’s a very expensive handset and the battery life isn’t particularly long.
The Asus Zenfone 6 also benefits from an innovative design, this time with a reversible rear camera that can flip over to become a selfie camera; and not only were we impressed by this, but the performance and display quality were also of a very high standard. But the design also has a couple of pitfalls — no water resistance, a thick and heavy feel — which detract from its allure.
The Xiaomi Mi 9 is a particularly strong performer for a good price, achieving the top rating of 5/5 in our review. As you would expect, the screen, camera, and performance are all of excellent quality. This is a smartphone we’d thoroughly recommend to buy.