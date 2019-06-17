Google’s newest AR trick puts a great white shark in your living room

Google has introduced a new way of introducing mobile users to augmented reality, by bringing users some of the world’s most beloved creatures to their living rooms.

The company has added a neat tool to Google Search that enables folks to see, for instance, a giant panda up-close on their couch. And it works for other animals too.

All you need to do is search “giant panda” on your phone and you’ll see the a new option below the Wikipedia page. It says “Meet a life-sized giant panda up close,” with the opportunity to “view in 3D.”

The animated CGI panda, enjoying a nice bamboo shoot will load in a new screen with the opportunity to view in AR. Once the animation loads you’ll see a true-to-life-size panda in your actual surroundings.

The tool began rolling out at the end of last month and since Google users have been on a crusade to find the animals currently invading living rooms thanks to a little AR magic.

The AR animals that currently work are as follows: Lion, tiger, cheetah, shark, hedgehog

duck, emperor penguin, wolf, angler fish, goat, rottweiler, snakes, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, Shetland pony, macaw, pug, turtle, cat, octopus, and dog.

Google says (via inews): “To certify each device, we check the quality of the camera, motion sensors, and the design architecture to ensure it performs as expected.”

You’ll need iOS 11 or up or Android 7.0 and up.