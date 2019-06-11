The Google App’s finally getting a dark mode: and it looks awesome

Google is testing a new dark mode for it Search and Discover features on Android, according to recent reports.

The feature was spotted by eagle eyed writers at 9to5Google and is reportedly being rolled out to select Android devices as part of the latest Google app Beta release.

The mode will let you set Android’s Google app to have a custom dark theme that, as well as looking awesome, will also help save your phone or tablet’s battery life, if it has an AMOLED screen. This is because AMOLED screens don’t charge pixels to generate blacks, as LCD screens do.

If you’re on the beta and one of the lucky few to get the early demo will be able to turn it on in the phone’s settings menu.

The feature is believed to be an early test for an overall dark theme for Android, but as it stands the feature doesn’t affect the OS’ updates and Assistant menus, even when switched on.

Related: Best Android phones

A full OS dark mode is a key feature we’re definitely hoping to see on the final version of Android Q. Android Q is the developer test release of the next version of Android which is expected to launch in October alongside the highly rumour Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

Numerous other applications have added their own custom dark modes this year. There are already dark modes for Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Chrome Facebook Messenger, Twitter and Slack on Android.

Related: Check out all the Android Dark Mode apps currently available

Aware of the trend Apple unveiled a dark mode for iOS 13 at its WWDC keynote earlier this month. iOS 13 is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. It’s currently available to developers in early access form.

It’s expected to fully launch around September alongside the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR 2, which are rumoured to be the first Apple phones with iOS 13 pre-installed.