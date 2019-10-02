Google will be unveiling the second generation Pixel Buds at the Made by Google event this month, according to a report by 9to5Google.

According to ‘a source familiar with the plan’, Google will unveil the Pixel Buds 2 at Google’s next big event on October 15. The announcement is expected to arrive alongside news of the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and even more updates to the Nest and Pixelbook lines.

Google will need to make a lot of changes if it wants to impress audiophiles with its next earphone release.

We got our hands on the first iteration of the Pixel Buds and our two star review says it all. While the battery life is excellent and the translation feature was interesting, we found much to be desired when it came to noise isolation, storage and the fiddly touch panel.

“The lack of any isolation negatively impacts the sound under most circumstances and the manner in which you get a secure fit is flawed”, Richard Easton noted in our review. “The saving grace are their battery life, which is great, but there’s not a lot beyond that to reap any real praise on. While I can appreciate some of the ambition, the execution leaves a lot to be desired meaning you should probably pass on this first attempt”.

Since then, Google has expanded the Pixel Buds live translation feature – which can translate 40 languages in real time – to work on all Google Assistant headphones, making the first generation Buds feel even less compelling.

The first Pixel Buds weren’t actually true wireless, so it could be that Google is finally catching up with the likes of Apple, Amazon and Sony to bring true wireless tech to the Google Pixel line.

