Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The future of Android and Google Pixel could be under serious threat

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is inviting employees working on its recently-merged Platforms and Devices division to take a voluntary redundancy from the company, it has emerged.

An internal memo, reportedly sent to Google employees (according to 9to5Google) working on Android and Pixel hardware, raises a “voluntary exit program” for staffers working in the US.

Huge iPhone 15 price drop

Huge iPhone 15 price drop

The terrific iPhone 15, which I’d argue is the best value option for most Apple users looking to upgrade, has now been reduced even further to a far more wallet-friendly price that’s £150 cheaper than what the phone cost at launch.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799 at launch
  • Now just £649
View Deal

The note, said to be from the group’s senior vice president Rick Osterloh, promises departing employees a severance package.

Osterloh says those who choose to remain on board need to be “deeply committed” to the cause. It also sounds like they’ll need to up their productivity to make up for the shortfall in numbers. Osterloh speaks of the need for those remaining to work with “speed and efficiency”.

While this looks like a streamlining operation designed to trim the workforce after the merger – a common act of unnecessary corporate greed – it doesn’t appear as if Google is being picky about which staff can leave.

The note says: “The Platforms & Devices team is offering a voluntary exit program that provides US-based Googlers working on this team the ability to voluntarily leave the company with a severance package.

“This comes after we brought two large organisations together last year. There’s tremendous momentum on this team and with so much important work ahead, we want everyone to be deeply committed to our mission and focused on building great products, with speed and efficiency.”

The Platforms and Devices team encompasses Google’s Android and ChromeOS operating systems, Wear OS, and Google Photos, as well as Pixel, Fitbit and Nest.

Cause for concern

If I were a Pixel user or Android loyalist I’d be a little bit worried right now. Google could be losing key staff and those who stay could be overstretched. Reports of blanket memos going out advising anyone they can leave is certainly enough to question Google’s long-term commitment to its hardware platforms and the software that underpins them.

Put it this way. Do you think anyone who works on Gemini is being invited to take a voluntary exit?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Best Google Pixel Phone 2025: Top picks tested, reviewed and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2025: Top picks tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
Best Android Tablet 2025: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Best Android Tablet 2025: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Best Android Phone 2025: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Best Android Phone 2025: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access