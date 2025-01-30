The future of Android and Google Pixel could be under serious threat

Google is inviting employees working on its recently-merged Platforms and Devices division to take a voluntary redundancy from the company, it has emerged.

An internal memo, reportedly sent to Google employees (according to 9to5Google) working on Android and Pixel hardware, raises a “voluntary exit program” for staffers working in the US.

Huge iPhone 15 price drop The terrific iPhone 15, which I’d argue is the best value option for most Apple users looking to upgrade, has now been reduced even further to a far more wallet-friendly price that’s £150 cheaper than what the phone cost at launch. Amazon

Was £799 at launch

Now just £649 View Deal

The note, said to be from the group’s senior vice president Rick Osterloh, promises departing employees a severance package.

Osterloh says those who choose to remain on board need to be “deeply committed” to the cause. It also sounds like they’ll need to up their productivity to make up for the shortfall in numbers. Osterloh speaks of the need for those remaining to work with “speed and efficiency”.

While this looks like a streamlining operation designed to trim the workforce after the merger – a common act of unnecessary corporate greed – it doesn’t appear as if Google is being picky about which staff can leave.

The note says: “The Platforms & Devices team is offering a voluntary exit program that provides US-based Googlers working on this team the ability to voluntarily leave the company with a severance package.

“This comes after we brought two large organisations together last year. There’s tremendous momentum on this team and with so much important work ahead, we want everyone to be deeply committed to our mission and focused on building great products, with speed and efficiency.”

The Platforms and Devices team encompasses Google’s Android and ChromeOS operating systems, Wear OS, and Google Photos, as well as Pixel, Fitbit and Nest.