Google and Samsung align to flex Matter’s smart home muscle

The arrival of the Matter standard will simplify the smart home ecosystem, but Samsung and Google are taking that ease a step farther.

The tech giants have announced a partnership that will ensure greater interoperability between the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems. The idea is to make it easier to unite Matter products into a single ecosystem, so you’re not fiddling around with multiple apps or linking different accounts together.

Instead, whether you’re using a Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet or a Google mobile device, you’ll be able to see which Matter devices to have already been onboarded using the other’s platform.

Whether that’s using SmartThings to integrate devices initially set-up with Google Home or vice-versa. It’s essentially an extension of Matter’s multi-admin feature that ensures that all Matter compatible devices can be controlled by Matter-supporting platforms beyond the home manufacturer.

“When users go into the SmartThings app, they will be made aware of Matter devices that have been set up with Google Home and will be given a choice to easily onboard those devices to SmartThings, and vice-versa,” Samsung says in a blog post today.

“Now, whether users want to control their smart home on their SmartThings app or a Google Nest Hub, the devices will always be there. Users won’t have to manually add each of their devices one at a time or worry about which ecosystem their device has been set up on first.”

So, regardless of whether you’re using the Google Home app or the Smart Things app, all of your Matter compatible devices will be easily controllable. The Matter multi-admin feature will be available within the company weeks, Samsung says.