 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Good news! Your Stadia controller won’t become landfill fodder next week

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced it is unlocking the Bluetooth functionality of its Stadia controller, meaning it’ll be usable once the cloud gaming platform completes its shutdown next week.

Google had been vague about whether it would free the gamepad from the clutches of the doomed Stadia platform once January 18 passed.

The company had, quite reasonably, refunded all game and hardware purchases after announcing it was pulling the plug on Stadia. However, gamers had also requested the dormant Bluetooth functionality be enabled, so the controller wouldn’t become a landfill candidate.

That wish will be granted next week, Google says in a community update: “Many of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller. We have some good news: next week we’ll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We’ll share details next week on how to enable this feature.”

Once the update is installed, users will be able to connect to other mobile devices and consoles in order to extend the life of their dormant device.

Within the post, Google announced announced the launch of one final game as a “thank you” for playing. It’s called called Worm Game and is a Snake-like “humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features before the public launch,” Google says.

Worm Game Stadia

Google announced Stadia would shut down in late September 2022, admitting it was cutting losses because the service hadn’t resonated with gamers in the manner initially hoped.

“A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia,” wrote Phil Harrison, Stadia’s VP and GM. “And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.”

You might like…

What to expect from Google in 2023

What to expect from Google in 2023

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Google Stadia hardware refunds rolling out soon

Google Stadia hardware refunds rolling out soon

Jon Mundy 1 month ago
Is Google Stadia dead? Not yet, but it feels inevitable

Is Google Stadia dead? Not yet, but it feels inevitable

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.