Good news, everyone: Rocket League is ditching loot boxes this year

A change is coming to Rocket League, and it’s something that fans have been after for a while: loot boxes are being tossed from the game.

It’s great news for people who hate being pumped for cash in search of cosmetics, and it’s interesting that the Epic Games owned game is ditched loot boxes so soon after they were also removed from Epic-owned Rocket League, too.

The system will instead by reworked for something that “shows the exact items you’re buying in advance.”, but it’s not clear yet whether that means the storefront will be selling individual cosmetic items or bundles, but information is thin on the ground right now, and timelines for the change and the specifics of how the changes will be rolled out are going to be revealed in the next few months.

Things that won’t change include the Rocket Pass Premium, which is the Rocket League version of the battle pass, DLC cars and the items in the Esports Shop. This will all work pretty much the same as it was before.

Moving away from loot boxes makes sense. Right now, there’s an ongoing controversy about loot boxes in the games industry. Here in the UK, a senior exec at Electronic Arts recently told Parliament that loot boxes were “surprise mechanics” and “ethical and fun” but several EU countries are currently either legislating against loot boxes or in the process of it, as fans get increasingly annoyed at loot boxes as a concept.

With all eyes currently on Epic as a result of their prodigious success with Fortnite, the removal of loot boxes from their games is a clear statement of intent and it will be interesting to see if other developers follow suit.

