Gone Home is free right now, until May 5

If you’re one of the few people that hasn’t yet had a crack at explore-’em-up Gone Home, it’s free on the Humble Bundle store right now, but you’ll have to move quick, as the offer only runs till May 5.



Gone Home was critically acclaimed upon its release back in 2013, and has the player exploring an abandoned house to try and piece together where everyone is. No spoilers here, because this deserves to be experienced fresh, but the game does excellent things with atmosphere and setting up and subverting expectations to make something as unusual as mundane as nudging your way around someone’s guest bedroom feel tense and exciting.



If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber, Gone Home is already available for free as one of the 60+ titles in the Humble Monthly Trove, a on-demand collection of games that subscribers can help themselves to at any time. However, until May 5 you don’t need to be subscribed to anything, you just click here and log in to your Humble Bundle account, meaning it’s not even tied to a specific launcher.



But remember, this offer will be gone on May 5, like tears in the rain. It’s free to keep forever once you’ve got it, but that won’t matter if you don’t smash that download button before the deal ends. If you’re into free games, this comparison of Taylor Swift and Spotify hides the fact that Transistor is free on the Epic Games Store right now.



If this gives you a taste for what the developers are selling, Fullbright’s follow up Tacoma reviewed well, with Jade King saying: “Fullbright has crafted an impressive yet ultimately unfulfilling narrative adventure in Tacoma. Its characters and setting are some of the best in the medium in terms of dialogue and atmosphere, but the overarching plot is far too weak to hold them altogether. That being said, exploring the lonely space station is a journey I don’t regret taking.”



That one isn’t free, just chucking it out there in case you want to explore a space-station as well as a house.



