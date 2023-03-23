 large image

Gollum game finally gets a release date – watch new gameplay showcase here

Chris Smith

The long-delayed Lord of the Rings: Gollum game will finally be available on May 25, the game’s publisher Nacon has announced.

The stealth adventure game, set between the events of The Hobbit and the Fellowship of the Ring, is almost ready to sneak up on us.

Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, the game was supposed to launch as far back as 2021, but PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC gamers only have to wait a couple of months longer. For Switch users, the wait will goes on.

Some publications have been granted a brief hands on with the game at Daedalic HQ, with Eurogamer speaking of an “authentic take on the original source material that lore enthusiasts will pore over.”

Given Amazon’s The Rings of Power was quite the departure from what Tolkien put town on paper all those years ago, there will be some enthusiasts delighted by this prospect.

The site says the gameplay will focus on platforming, stealth and puzzling. The platform elements are similar to Tomb Raider, the site says, while the stealth elements will be focused on avoiding the stronger, more magical characters. If discovered, Gollum will be done for.

You can see some of the action yourself in this 38-minute gameplay showcase rereleased today…

The Verge was impressed by the choice system that pits the dialling personalities of Gollum and Smeagol against each other.

“Gollum is the harsh, strong survivalist while Sméagol is gentler, meeker, and more keen on making friends. As with any choice system, the more of one type of choice you make, the more that personality dominates, making it harder to make the opposite choice later on. The choices you make affect the people (rather, elves and orcs) around you and can influence their fate,” the site writes.

Both of the hands-on pieces made us more excited to play this game, which is now just a little over two months away.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

