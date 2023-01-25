 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoldenEye 007 Remaster hits Switch and Xbox this week

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The GoldenEye 007 Remaster will arrive faster than you can shake a martini at. One of the most beloved video games of all time will return this Friday January 27, it has been confirmed.

Back in September, it was announced Rare Studios’ groundbreaking N64 classic would be making a comeback with 16:9 resolution and up to 4K Ultra HD visuals where supported.

Now we know the date it’ll arrive on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game will be free to play for Xbox Game Pass and Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. After 25 years, this is the first revamp the game has received.

Beyond the visual overhaul and new aspect ratio, Rare has promised a faithful recreation of the game, which set the standard for stealth shooters following its release in 1997 and introduced a generation of gamers to the James Bond Universe.

While the game has stood the test of time, an entirely new crop of Xbox and Switch owners will be able to take aim at the scores of henchmen and baddies.

“The version of GoldenEye 007 set to appear on Xbox Game Pass is the classic game that made waves in 1997, based on the movie that introduced audiences to a thrilling new era of James Bond,” Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire blog post.

“It comes packed with objective-based stealth shooter gameplay and, of course, a legendary local multiplayer mode for split-screen showdowns with friends. It also offers a few key additions for a modern audience, including alternative control options, achievements to unlock and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported).”

Things are about to get even more interesting for Xbox gamers with the Developer Direct live stream taking place tonight, where we’ll learn more about massive 2023 releases like Redfall and the Forza Motorsport remake.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Top 11 games to buy for Switch

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Top 11 games to buy for Switch

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.