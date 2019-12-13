The first officially announced PS5 game is here: It’s called Godfall and it’s being made by Gearbox and Counterplay games.

The title is set for a ‘holiday 2020’ release and will be a PlayStation 5 console-exclusive. It has been clarified that the game won’t be available on PS4 at launch. However PC gamers will be able to get their hands on Godfall, via the Epic Games store.

In turn, the Epic Games store has exclusivity over selling the game on PC for 12 months. This is likely a bid to lure a few Steam users into the competing online store.

So, what kind of game is Godfall? Apparently, it’s a fantasy-RPG with hack-and-slash and looting elements. You can take a look at the short reveal trailer below. It’s stylised, but it doesn’t give too much away…

The trailer has an interesting aesthetic. It’s not quite like anything else out there, at first glance, but in terms of atmosphere this little window into the game is like the Avengers mashed up with God of War.

Developers, Gearbox, were responsible for the Borderlands series, so it’s no surprise that there are going to be looting mechanics. In the trailer we can see some interesting armour and weapons and it’s easy to imagine the gear being incorporated into a similar sort of levelling system. Borderlands has been immensely popular and Gearbox will likely carry over one or two details from the game’s systems.

The game can be played single player, or co-op with one or two other players. There’s a hint at this in the trailer as we see a trio of characters preparing to take on some sort of multi-headed dragon-type beast.

Steve Gibson, president of Gearbox Publishing said: “We’re thrilled at Gearbox to have been chosen by Counterplay Games to bring their creative vision of Godfall to gamers on the PlayStation 5 and PC… As we continue our mission to entertain the world, Godfall is a perfect fit with Gearbox Publishing. Playing with your friends and gearing up are some of the things we love most” (via Eurogamer).

Keith Lee, the CEO of Counterplay Games, said: “We founded Counterplay Games with the singular desire to create games focused on high levels of personal mastery, rewarding players for the time invested with our titles. We get to accomplish both with Godfall and the hugely exciting PlayStation 5 hardware.

“Our goal with Godfall is to reforge fantasy ARPG-style loot progression and third-person melee combat into a whole new genre: The Looter-Slasher. Namely, our game is uniquely one-part gear driven and one-part player-skill driven. Godfall retains the desire for offense-oriented, mastery-driven combat, rewarding you with head-turning, powerful loot that then inspires your next set of character builds.”

