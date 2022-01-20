 large image

God of War system requirements: Here are the PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

God of War (2018) has finally made its way over to PC after four years. But is your PC up to the task of handling the Norse Gods? Check out these God of War system requirements to find out.

We found out all the PC requirements to get your God of War game up and running. We’re going to be telling you the minimum, recommended, high and ultra specs, so you’ll know what you need to make the experience even better, no matter what your target performance is.

Minimum requirements (720p at 30fps)

Operating system64-bit Windows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 960
Graphics card (AMD)AMD R9 290X
Processor (Intel) Intel i5-2500k
Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 3 12000
RAM 8GB
Storage 70GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Taking a look at the minimum specs, you don’t need a particularly powerful PC to run God of War at its lowest settings, but you won’t get to experience some of the finer details in the graphics.

Luckily, the processor and the graphics card are very much budget-friendly and it’s likely that you will meet these requirements if you do already own a gaming PC.

The 70GB of storage space is where some people may run into an issue. However, you can always purchase a new solid-state drive (SSD) as recommended, or an external storage device.

Operating system64-bit Windows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 1060
Graphics card (AMD)AMD RX 570
Processor (Intel)Intel i5-6600k
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
RAM8GB
Storage70 GB SSD

The official minimum requirements are only really capable of a 720p resolution, which is very low considering most displays are at least Full HD now. So if you want to play God of War at 1080p with a 30fps performance, check out the above specs.

In terms of your processor, both the Intel i5-6600k and AMD Ryzen 5 2400G are relatively old, so you may find that your PC already fits these requirements, especially if it’s a newer gaming PC.

The GPU’s may be a little more tricky, as Santa Monica Studio is being a little more demanding with the specs here than for ‘minimum requirements’ but they’re still asking for low-end graphics power, so most systems should be able to cope here, especially if you bought your PC in the last couple of years.

High requirements (1080p at 60fps)

Operating system64-bit Windows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 1070
Graphics card (AMD)AMD RX 5600 XT
Processor (Intel)Intel i7-4770k
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 7 2700
RAM8GB
Storage70 GB SSD

If you’re the kind of gamer who cares about frame rate, then you may want to play God of War at 60fps instead of 30fps, resulting in smoother motion. Fortunately, Santa Monica Studio has provided the God of War system requirements to achieve just that.

The processors are still not the most recent, meaning that you probably won’t have to break the bank if you need to upgrade, depending on where you buy it from.

The recommended GPUs are where you will likely need to upgrade, with the AMD RX 5600 XT coming out at recently as 2020. One of the other hurdles surrounding graphics cards has been the constant shortages and stock issues, so you might need to shop around if you’re a new graphics card.

However, the Nvidia GTX 1070 came out back in 2016, so that might be a little easier to get your hands on, provided you’re willing to side with Team Green.

Ultra requirements (4K at 60fps)

Operating system 64-bit Windows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia RTX 3080
Graphics card (AMD)AMD RX 6800 XT
Processor (Intel)Intel i9-9900k
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
RAM16GB
Storage70GB SSD

And finally, here is what Santa Monica Studios recommends if you want to play God of War in 4K at 60fps on your PC.

The processors have been bumped up; the Intel i9-990k is a powerhouse when it comes to gaming. It’s not cheap though, with the price usually starting at around the £500 mark, so you’ll need to be willing to spend some money to experience Kratos in his best form.

The graphics side is also lofty; the Nvidia RTX 3080 is one of the newest GPUs from the company, and will cost upwards of £500. The AMD RX 6800 XT is the souped-up version of the AMD RX 6800 and again offers superior graphics for a superior price.

Unless you’re already well-versed in upgrading your PC, or you bought a new one very recently, we wouldn’t expect you to meet these specs. That said, these recommended specs are for playing God of War with ultra graphics settings, so it may still be possible to paly it in 4K with a weaker PC if you’re willing to lower those settings.

