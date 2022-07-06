PlayStation confirms God of War Ragnarök release date

PlayStation has released a new video teaser for God of War Ragnarök, which confirms that the game is set to launch before the end of the year.

The trailer confirms that God of War Ragnarök will launch on 9th November 2022, despite previous rumours suggesting it may have been delayed to 2023.

The trailer also shows Kratos and his son Atreus (who is several years older than when we last saw him) facing off against a giant wolf, which is assumedly Fenrir from Norse mythology.

Thor is already confirmed to be the main antagonist in the sequel, but despite wielding the iconic Mjölnir hammer, will look very different to the character in modern Marvel films.

God of War Ragnarök will be a direct sequel to 2018’s God of War, which acted as a soft reboot for the series. While the iconic Kratos returned to star as the lead, the combat ditched its hack-and-slash origins while the story moved to focus on Norse mythology instead of Greek mythology.

The third-person action adventure was highly rated by critics, and received a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review. In our verdict, previous Games Editor Bret Phipps wrote: “God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies.”

Other than the upcoming The Last of Us Part I remake, God of War Ragnarök looks to be the only major first-party PlayStation game set for release in the remainder of 2022.

PlayStation has confirmed that God of War Ragnarök will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. It won’t be available on PC at launch, although it’s likely the sequel will be ported over in a few year’s time in a similar vein to the original game.