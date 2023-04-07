 large image

God of War Ragnarok gets big free update

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

God of War Ragnarok has just received a big, free update introducing New Game+ and much more.

According to Sony’s Santa Monica studio, God of War Ragnarok was set to get a big new update in Spring 2023, and the studio has now delivered. With this update, gamers can jump into New Game+ after they beat the main story, allowing you to restart the game but keep all your gear and upgrades intact. Though, you won’t get to carry over Sonic and Hex arrows, while you will get to bring late-game items, like the Draupnir Spear, with you.

In New Game+, the level cap has been increased, and level nine weapons and armor can be converted into a “Plus” variant that can, in turn, be upgraded further. As you’d expect, enemy level caps are also increased in New Game+, making for an even tougher challenge. Outside of features in New Game+, four new armor sets have been added to the game, one of which you’ll get automatically upon starting the new mode.

Other interesting additions include new enchantments that enable gamers to choose different perks via Gilded Coins, a new currency, that even allows for a debuff type of enchantment called Burdens to make the experience more challenging. On top of all that, you’re also getting a black-and-white mode, platinum labor tiers, new attacks for certain optional bosses, and an expanded version of Niflheim where you can practice as Atreus as well as select a companion if you so desire.

This new update is live right now for both PS4 and PS5 versions of God of War Ragnarok, so you can get started testing out all these new features for yourself. If you were looking for a reason to go back to Ragnarok, suffice it to say that this new update is as good a reason as any.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

