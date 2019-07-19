The GoCube Smart Puzzle is a new take on the Rubik’s Cube from a company called Particula, and it’s gearing up for a public release in August.

The GoCube takes the Rubik’s Cube and throws a whole lot of modern technology at it to make it a unique puzzling toy. The cube, which has raised more than £800,000 on crowdfunding site Indiegogo at the time of publication, connects via Bluetooth to the GoCube app on Android or iOS – it’s loaded with sensors to track and measure play. The tracking allows for things like live tutorials and competitive modes.

There are two versions of the GoCube: the GoCube and GoCube Edge.

The cubes are largely the same – except the Edge has 0.0001-second tracking accuracy as opposed to the regular cube’s 0.25. The Edge also gives puzzlers access to online leagues, leaderboards, more advance statistics and offline progress saves.

The public release of the GoCube will see it go on sale for $69 (~£56) on Amazon and the company’s website. Indiegogo backers can get the GoCube and access to the GoCube app for $69 (~£56) while the GoCube Edge and app is $89 (£72).

There’s a ton of other reward options, including some that include a GoCube Charging Stand. The largest reward is $399 (~£319) for five GoCube Edges and five charging stands.

The GoCube tracks the cube and can show it in real-time on the app. The tracking can even be done when not connected to the app and added later.

The app features mini-games for you to play using the GoCube – with LED status indicators and a VS mode to further add to the experience.

Along with all the connected features, the GoCube is built for “speed-cubing”. Ever had the smaller cubs on your Rubik’s Cube get stuck or even lost? Well, the GoCube is built to be durable and prevent clunky cube movements slowing you down. The cube’s mechanisms allow for a fast and smooth experience.

