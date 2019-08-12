The GoCube is a Rubik’s Cube with a twist – and it’s coming very soon

A new smart puzzle from a company named Particula is launching later this week. The GoCube is a connected Rubik’s Cube that offers a modern take on the classic puzzle.

The GoCube was announced last month, but we now we have a firm release date for the redesigned Rubik’s Cube. The GoCube will be sold from the company’s website beginning the 15th of August and will make its way onto Amazon by the 1st of September.

The GoCube is priced at $99 (~£82) and can be bought in a wide variety of bundles – including ones with multiple cubes and a range of accessories.

The $99.95 price will get you the GoCube Edge Full Pack. The GoCube Edge is a version of the cube that gives you access to online leaderboards and the ability to digitally compete with your friends. The pack also includes the sleek looking charging stand – which acts as a phone stand too – as well as a pouch for travelling and custom USB charger.

The new take on the Rubik’s Cube is making its way to market following a successful crowdfunding campaign which brought in $1.1 million.

The GoCube has been modernised with a range of features – enabled by the sensors onboard. The sensors track and measure activity as well as the cube’s positioning.

Once connected to Android or iOS, a full digital representation of your GoCube can be displayed. This tracking allows for a wide range of challenges and games to be completed using the cube.

The new cube even aims to enhance further on the original Rubik’s Cube design without the need for its tracking tech. The GoCube is designed as a Speed Cube – allowing puzzlers to complete the challenge as fast as possible with a lower likelihood of the blocks getting stuck.

