Google wants you to sort your life out

Google Calendar has gained a new feature that promises to find you some time for a little self-improvement.

Did you realise that Google Calendar was 10 this year? To mark the occasion, Google has revealed a major new feature that could genuinely help improve your life.

Goals attempts to fit in all those well-meaning activities that we’d like to do, but which often get deferred in favour of more pressing tasks.

The idea is to add a personal goal using a range of simple questions relating to the nature and frequency of the activity (Google uses the example of “run 3 times a week”), and Google Calendar will then find the best time(s) to help you stick to it based on your schedule.

When the reminder pops up for your new goal, you can opt to ‘Defer’ if something has come up in the meantime. Google Calendar will then find a new time slot for your activity.



It will even automatically rearrange your activity if you add a new item to your schedule that clashes with it.

This being Google, the new Goals feature will learn from your deferments and completions, and will improve its scheduling skills so you shouldn’t have to defer quite so much.

Goals for Google Calendar should be available in a free update to the iOS and Android apps now.