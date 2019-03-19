Go Pro Hero 7 Black Price Drop – Just £314 for Today Only

It’s a sales bonanza over at Amazon today, and the retailer’s scored another home run by discounting the fantastic GoPro Hero 7 Black to just £314 – down from £379.99.

As a means of showing gratitude to its customers, everyone has the opportunity to save £5 on their Amazon order today by using the code BIGTHANKS. This presents the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a GoPro Hero 7 Black, which had already been reduced to £319 for Amazon Prime members.

Limited Time GoPro Hero 7 Black Deal GoPro Hero 7 Black – Use code BIGTHANKS Boasting 4K 60fps capture and best-in-class image stabilisation, the Hero 7 is an absolute steal in this one-day only deal from Amazon.

In order to combine both deals and grab the camera at its cheapest price, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’ve yet to sign up, you can always opt for a 30-day free trial and then cancel it if you no longer need it.

Don’t be fooled by its tiny stature, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is one of the best action cameras that money can buy. As the first GoPro product to utilise ‘Hypersmooth’ – the company’s incredible new image stabilisation mode – you can expect best-in-class footage from the Hero 7.

The camera also shoots in 4K at 60fps, or in 1080p at 240fps if you prefer, so there are no caveats where video quality is concerned. There’s even an option for live streaming, if you’re the type of person who just can’t wait to get home before sharing the days antics with the rest of the world.

Receiving an amazing 9/10 score from our Cameras Editor Mark Wilson, he detailed: “The fact that the Hero 7 Black is fully waterproof without the need for a case is another bonus, as is the improved audio quality from its redesigned microphone.”

There’s no telling when the Hero 7 will be at such a low price again, so if you do fancy treating yourself to one of the best action cameras on the market, this is a brilliant time to pick it up.

