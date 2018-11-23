Trending:

This GoPro Hero 5 bundle is easily Black Friday’s best GoPro deal

Looking for a GoPro bargain this Black Friday? You probably won’t find a better one than the GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit, which has just had its price slashed by 21% to £259.

There are two reasons why this is such a great deal: firstly, the GoPro Hero 5 Black is very similar to the new Hero 7 Silver (see table below), even trumping it some areas such as having a removable battery.

Also, this deal’s Master Kit includes GoPro’s Casey carry case (which sells for £35 separately), the handy Shorty mini tripod (£30 separately), and a 16GB SanDisk Extreme microSDHC memory card. That lot is worth around £73 separately, meaning you’re getting the Hero 5 Black for about £186. The best deal on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver is currently £219.

GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit (includes Casey, Shorty and 16 GB Memory Card)

A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

The GoPro Hero 5 Black has excellent specs even compared to newer models, being able to record 4K video at 30fps, 120fps slo-mo videos in HD mode, and offering 10-metre waterproofing without a case.

It also has useful software bonuses including voice control and compatibility with GoPro’s Quick app, which can automatically make highlights videos from your clips.

In our review of the GoPro Hero 5 Black, we said: “You can almost think of the Hero 5 Black as GoPro’s ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation. It takes the best features from previous-generation GoPro cameras and combines them together in a single unit – and adds a smattering of new functions too.

“It’s incredibly easy to use and the new form factor and waterproofing are fantastic additions.”

GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit (includes Casey, Shorty and 16 GB Memory Card)

A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

If you you fancy a quick comparison between the GoPro Hero 5 Black and newer Hero 7 Silver, we’ve made the handy table below.

GoPro Hero 5 Black GoPro Hero 7 Silver
Video 4K, 30fps 4K, 30fps
Photos 12-megapixel 10-megapixel (with WDR)
Screen 2-inch touchscreen 2-inch touchscreen
Waterproofing 10-metres 10-metres
Battery Removable battery Built-in battery
Connectivity Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
GP1 processor? No No
Black Friday price £259 (includes case, tripod and card) £219

More Black Friday content

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player

The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal

Google's latest smart speaker already has a great discount. Also a two-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £40

|

Now £99.00

View Deal

Now £99.00

|

Save £40

|

John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)

The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£70 upfront

|

£23/month

View Deal

£23/month

|

£70 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.