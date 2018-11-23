This GoPro Hero 5 bundle is easily Black Friday’s best GoPro deal

Looking for a GoPro bargain this Black Friday? You probably won’t find a better one than the GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit, which has just had its price slashed by 21% to £259.
There are two reasons why this is such a great deal: firstly, the GoPro Hero 5 Black is very similar to the new Hero 7 Silver (see table below), even trumping it some areas such as having a removable battery.
Also, this deal’s Master Kit includes GoPro’s Casey carry case (which sells for £35 separately), the handy Shorty mini tripod (£30 separately), and a 16GB SanDisk Extreme microSDHC memory card. That lot is worth around £73 separately, meaning you’re getting the Hero 5 Black for about £186. The best deal on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver is currently £219.
GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit (includes Casey, Shorty and 16 GB Memory Card)
GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit (includes Casey, Shorty and 16 GB Memory Card)
A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.
The GoPro Hero 5 Black has excellent specs even compared to newer models, being able to record 4K video at 30fps, 120fps slo-mo videos in HD mode, and offering 10-metre waterproofing without a case.
It also has useful software bonuses including voice control and compatibility with GoPro’s Quick app, which can automatically make highlights videos from your clips.
In our review of the GoPro Hero 5 Black, we said: “You can almost think of the Hero 5 Black as GoPro’s ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation. It takes the best features from previous-generation GoPro cameras and combines them together in a single unit – and adds a smattering of new functions too.
“It’s incredibly easy to use and the new form factor and waterproofing are fantastic additions.”
GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit (includes Casey, Shorty and 16 GB Memory Card)
GoPro Hero 5 Black Master Kit (includes Casey, Shorty and 16 GB Memory Card)
A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.
If you you fancy a quick comparison between the GoPro Hero 5 Black and newer Hero 7 Silver, we’ve made the handy table below.
|GoPro Hero 5 Black
|GoPro Hero 7 Silver
|Video
|4K, 30fps
|4K, 30fps
|Photos
|12-megapixel
|10-megapixel (with WDR)
|Screen
|2-inch touchscreen
|2-inch touchscreen
|Waterproofing
|10-metres
|10-metres
|Battery
|Removable battery
|Built-in battery
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
|GP1 processor?
|No
|No
|Black Friday price
|£259 (includes case, tripod and card)
|£219
More Black Friday content
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google's latest smart speaker already has a great discount. Also a two-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.