Gmail’s revamped summary cards are its most useful update in years

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is giving Gmail’s summary cards, which aim to place pertinent information at the top of the message, a serious upgrade.

In a blog post today, Google revealed the changes that’ll scan your emails for all the key details so you don’t have to. The newly redesigned cards will enable users to get details quickly across a wider range of purchases, bills and events, and act upon that information.

You might see live updates on your package delivery, for instance, with a visual graphic, the order and tracking number, and quick action buttons to track the package from the shipping company’s website, or browse to the retailer’s order page.

For a flight booking confirmation email, you’ll see a graphic featuring the two airports, flight time, departure time and arrival time as well as the itinerary number and flight number. The quick actions would enable you to add the booking to your Google Calendar, check in for the flight or manage the booking.

If you’ve been notified of your credit card statement, you’ll see the amount, due date, minimum payment and a chance to review the bill or be reminded to pay closer to the due date.

Furthermore, if you’ve booked a table, you’ll be able to invite others, modify the booking, or call the restaurant. For tickets, you’ll be able to view the mobile ticket or get directions to the venue. It’s all very cool and distills often messy emails from companies down to the need to know stuff.

Summary cards
Before and after: Gmail’s summary cards

There’s also a new Happening Soon section at the top of inboxes, which also promises to be quite useful.

In a blog post announcing the uppdates, Google says: “To start, purchase summary cards will appear here, and this section will only show up when it’s relevant. For example, once the estimated delivery date of a purchase is two days away, “Happening soon” will show the purchase summary card, allowing you to see when your package is arriving at a glance. If you have multiple deliveries arriving in the same timeframe, the summary cards are stacked, and you can expand, dismiss or click to go directly to the related email.”

The new features are coming to both the Android and iOS apps from today, with Happening Soon following in a few months.

