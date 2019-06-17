Gmail’s AMP-esque  ‘dynamic email’ comes to all users on July 2

Google’s “dynamic emails” feature for Gmail is rolling out to the general public on July 2,after a beta release that was pushed out earlier to paying G Suite customers.

This might sound scary, but the headline change is the introduction of accelerated mobile pages (AMP) to your inbox. If you’ve opened a link on your mobile in recent memory, you’ve almost definitely experienced AMP. Its addition to your email inbox should add a lot of functionality to your emails, offering up the opportunity to be a productivity powerhouse.

What tasks? You could respond to an edit in Google Docs, browsing images in a carousel, filling in forms or even something as simple as RSVPing to an event without having to move from the page.

For now, the dynamic email features will only be coming to Gmail for desktop devices, with a mobile rollout planned in the future. In addition to Google’s suite of features, several of Google’s partners, including Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks and many others are already cleared to send these powered-up emails, and you should expect the list to get a fair bit bigger over the coming months. Google claims it will do a privacy and security vetting of each partner before they clear them for emails.

If you’re a user that wants these features, the feature will be enabled by default, so you don’t have to do a thing and using emails in Gmail should just get… easier.

If you don’t use Gmail, bad news: AMP is a Google web protocol, introduced to try and make the web a little faster, so it’s unlikely we’ll see these features pop up in the inbox of any of Google’s competitors. Do let us know how you get on with the new changes when they’re available to all.