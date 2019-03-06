Gmail Smart Compose comes to more Android devices – is yours among them?

Google is bringing Gmail’s Smart Compose feature to more Android phones, following a period of exclusivity on Pixel 3 devices.

The AI-based tool, which has been available within the desktop client for some time now, aims to give Gmail users a helping hand, although not without a little controversy. As you type, Smart Compose makes suggestions for the next phase of your sentence, based on your own writing habits and other commonly used statements.

The suggestions show up somewhat shaded, meaning all you need to do is tap them to accept and then continue with your email. Google’s idea is that it will save users some time, when punching out those work emails and aid overall productivity.

However, this feature and the like minded Smart Replies feature has made some users uncomfortable that Google is scanning the content of emails and replies in order to make those suggestions. Google allows users to turn off the Smart Replies tools on desktop, but it’s another example of Google’s machine learning tools in action.

Android Police reports that flagship devices like the Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T and Essential Phone are receiving the feature via an update to the Gmail app for Android. However, it’s unclear whether the number of compatible devices is expanding far beyond the handsets mentioned above. Currently, the tool isn’t available within the iOS version of the device for iPhone and iPad.

